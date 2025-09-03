Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

US approves potential Patriot missile sale to Denmark

Denmark may soon acquire advanced air-defence systems.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Denmark. The United States has approved the potential sale of advanced Patriot air-defence systems to Denmark, including integrated battle command and support equipment, as reported by Janes.

The deal, requested by the Danish government, would supply upgraded missiles, radar units, and launcher systems alongside extensive technical and training support. Additional components cover identification, encryption, and communication tools.

Contractors would provide on-site assistance and system integration to guarantee readiness. The move marks a significant step in Denmark's modernisation of its national air-defence infrastructure, but it remains to be seen how quickly the sale will be finalised.

US approves potential Patriot missile sale to Denmark
Kahramanmaraş, Turkey - 29 Ocak 2013: The American missile defense system Patriots was deployed to Turkey.The Patriots are deployed by experienced soldiers // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsDenmarkUnited States


Loading next content