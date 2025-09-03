US approves potential Patriot missile sale to Denmark

HQ

The latest news on Denmark . The United States has approved the potential sale of advanced Patriot air-defence systems to Denmark, including integrated battle command and support equipment, as reported by Janes.

The deal, requested by the Danish government, would supply upgraded missiles, radar units, and launcher systems alongside extensive technical and training support. Additional components cover identification, encryption, and communication tools.

Contractors would provide on-site assistance and system integration to guarantee readiness. The move marks a significant step in Denmark's modernisation of its national air-defence infrastructure, but it remains to be seen how quickly the sale will be finalised.