US approves $16.5 billion in arms sales to Middle East allies

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The US State Department has approved potential arms sales worth more than $16.5 billion to key Middle East partners, as tensions rise amid the war with Iran, as reported by Reuters.

The largest package targets the United Arab Emirates, with over $8.4 billion in missiles, drones, radar systems and F-16 upgrades. Additional deals include around $8 billion in air and missile defence systems for Kuwait and $70.5 million in aircraft and munitions support for Jordan.

The approvals come as the conflict drives up energy prices and security concerns across the region. Major defence contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and RTX Corporation, are expected to play a central role in the deals.