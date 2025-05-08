US and UK set to announce tariff deal on Thursday

HQ

The latest news on the United States and United Kingdom . Both countries are preparing to announce a deal aimed at lowering tariffs on key goods, including steel and automobiles, marking the first such agreement since President Donald Trump imposed global tariffs.

This announcement, expected later today, will ease some of the trade tensions stemming from Trump's tariffs, which have impacted both countries. While the deal is expected to focus on lowering levies on specific sectors, its political significance cannot be understated.