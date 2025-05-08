English
US and UK set to announce tariff deal on Thursday

Trade agreement expected to lower tariffs on steel and autos.

The latest news on the United States and United Kingdom. Both countries are preparing to announce a deal aimed at lowering tariffs on key goods, including steel and automobiles, marking the first such agreement since President Donald Trump imposed global tariffs.

This announcement, expected later today, will ease some of the trade tensions stemming from Trump's tariffs, which have impacted both countries. While the deal is expected to focus on lowering levies on specific sectors, its political significance cannot be understated.

WASHINGTON - Feb 27, 2025: United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump // Shutterstock

