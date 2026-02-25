US and South Korea plan Freedom Shield in March

HQ

South Korea and the United States will conduct their annual joint military drills, named Freedom Shield, from March 9 to 19, officials said on Wednesday. The exercise, described as "defensive in nature," will also support preparations for transferring US wartime operational control to Seoul.

The drills will include multi-domain and command-post training, as well as scenarios addressing North Korea's nuclear capabilities. South Korea aims to complete the handover of military command before President Lee Jae Myung's term ends in 2030.

While South Korea has sought to scale back some field training exercises to ease tensions with North Korea, US officials resisted reductions. Talks over adjustments continue as Pyongyang holds its ruling Workers' Party Congress, which may feature a military parade showcasing new capabilities...