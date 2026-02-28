US and Israel launch strikes on Iran, Trump calls for regime change, mentions "major combat operations"

HQ

After weeks of uncertainty, the United States and Israel have launched joint military strikes on Iran early Saturday, with US President Donald Trump declaring the start of "major combat operations" and urging Iranians to rise up against their government. Explosions were reported across central Tehran, including near offices linked to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases in the Middle East. Blasts were heard in Israel, Bahrain (home to the US Fifth Fleet) as well as in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Both Iran and Israel closed their airspace.

Trump described the assault as pre-emptive and called on Iran's armed forces to surrender, offering "immunity" or warning of "certain death." Israeli officials echoed calls for regime change, addressing Iranians directly on social media.

Iranian authorities said they were preparing a "crushing retaliation" and warned that no targets were off limits. State media reported President Masoud Pezeshkian was safe, while multiple missile impacts were recorded in Tehran.

The escalation follows weeks of heightened tensions and a US military buildup in the region, raising fears of a wider Middle East conflict...

