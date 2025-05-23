English
US and Iran to resume nuclear talks in Rome

Both sides seek diplomatic resolution despite entrenched disagreements over uranium enrichment.

The latest news on the United States and Iran. We now know that both countries, the United States and Iran, are preparing for a new round of nuclear negotiations in Rome on Friday, hoping to revive stalled diplomacy.

While both parties express interest in reaching an agreement, major hurdles remain, especially over uranium enrichment limits and guarantees of compliance. With regional tensions high and military threats looming in the background, progress appears uncertain.

Ali Khamenei // Shutterstock

