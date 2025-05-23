US and Iran to resume nuclear talks in Rome

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Iran . We now know that both countries, the United States and Iran, are preparing for a new round of nuclear negotiations in Rome on Friday, hoping to revive stalled diplomacy.



You might be interested: Iran dismisses United States demands in nuclear talks.



While both parties express interest in reaching an agreement, major hurdles remain, especially over uranium enrichment limits and guarantees of compliance. With regional tensions high and military threats looming in the background, progress appears uncertain.