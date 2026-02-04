United States and Iran to pursue de-escalation in nuclear talks set for Oman

HQ

The United States and Iran are expected to hold talks in Oman on Friday in an effort to de-escalate mounting tensions, a regional official said (via Reuters), after Tehran requested a change of venue to keep discussions narrowly focused on its nuclear programme. Iran pushed to move the meeting from Turkey to Oman, a traditional mediator, to avoid any expansion of the agenda to include ballistic missiles or regional influence, which Tehran considers non-negotiable red lines.

The diplomatic effort comes against the backdrop of heightened military friction, including the recent US downing of an Iranian drone near the USS Abraham Lincoln and a separate incident involving Iranian boats approaching a US-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices rose following the incidents, reflecting market concerns that miscalculation could trigger a wider confrontation. US President Donald Trump has warned that "bad things" could happen if a deal is not reached, while confirming that negotiations are under way.

Iran has insisted the talks remain strictly bilateral, despite initial expectations that regional actors might participate. Tehran's leadership is reportedly seeking to reduce the risk of conflict amid fears that a US strike could further destabilise the country following recent internal unrest. According to officials briefed on the discussions, the priority on both sides is to ease tensions and prevent escalation, even as deep divisions remain over Iran's missile programme and nuclear ambitions...