US and Iran set for new nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday

Iran and the United States will hold a third round of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva, as confirmed by Oman's foreign minister, with tensions still high between the longtime adversaries. The negotiations come against the backdrop of an increased US military presence in the Middle East and warnings from President Donald Trump that failure to reach a deal could have serious consequences.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who has mediated indirect discussions between Washington and Tehran, said the two sides were making a renewed push to finalize an agreement. Iran has reportedly floated fresh concessions, including sending part of its highly enriched uranium abroad and diluting the remainder, in exchange for sanctions relief and recognition of its right to peaceful nuclear enrichment.

Badr Albusaidi // Shutterstock

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described recent talks as encouraging, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi insisted Tehran would not "capitulate" under pressure. Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, questioned why Iran had not yet agreed to curb its programme, suggesting Washington has significant leverage.

The dispute has centred on uranium enrichment, which the US views as a pathway to nuclear weapons. Iran denies seeking a bomb. Talks have also touched on sanctions relief, missile development and Tehran's regional influence. Despite deep differences, both sides have signalled that diplomacy remains possible ahead of Thursday's meeting...