United States and China to open trade talks in Geneva amid tariff pressures

HQ

The latest news on the United States and China . We now know that the United States and China will hold high-level trade discussions in Geneva on Saturday, marking the first formal engagement between the two sides in months.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief negotiator Jamieson Greer are expected to meet China's He Lifeng to explore ways to reduce tariffs that have disrupted global markets and strained supply chains, as both countries have ramped up duties well beyond 100%.

These tariffs have triggered concerns over growth and job losses, particularly in China's manufacturing sector. The talks come as Beijing injects fresh monetary stimulus to cushion its economy, while Washington maintains active negotiations with multiple partners.