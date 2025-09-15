US and China strike TikTok ownership deal

HQ

It has just been announced that the Unites States and China have reached a preliminary deal to transfer TikTok into US-controlled ownership, marking the most significant step yet in resolving the long-running dispute over the app's ties to China. The agreement, confirmed by senior US trade officials after high-level talks in Madrid, sets out a framework that still requires the formal approval of both governments. Negotiators described it as a breakthrough following repeated delays, with final details expected to be settled in an upcoming call between President Trump and President Xi. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!