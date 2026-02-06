United States and China refuse to sign international military AI declaration

HQ

The United States and China declined to sign a joint declaration on the military use of artificial intelligence on Thursday, underscoring deep divisions over how (or whether) rapidly advancing AI technologies should be governed in warfare. The decision came at the Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM) summit in A Coruña, Spain (via Reuters), where just 35 of the more than 80 participating countries endorsed a non-binding set of principles.

The declaration focuses on keeping humans accountable for AI-driven weapons, ensuring clear command structures, and encouraging transparency around oversight systems where possible. Supporters argue these safeguards are increasingly urgent as AI capabilities develop faster than rules designed to control their use, raising fears of accidents, miscalculation, or unintended escalation in future conflicts.

But strained relations between Washington and European allies, combined with broader geopolitical rivalry, made many governments hesitant to commit. Officials described a strategic dilemma: limiting themselves could mean falling behind rivals who face fewer constraints. While countries such as France, Germany, Britain and Ukraine signed on, the absence of the world's two biggest military powers highlighted how difficult it remains to build global consensus on AI in warfare, even on principles that carry no legal force...