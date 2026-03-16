US and China hold trade talks in Paris ahead of Trump-Xi summit

HQ

Senior economic officials from the United States and China met in Paris this weekend in talks aimed at clearing the way for a planned summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this month in Beijing.

The discussions were led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. Talks focused on key economic disputes, including tariffs, China's supply of rare earth minerals to US manufacturers, American export controls on high-tech goods and Chinese purchases of US agricultural products.

Officials met for more than six hours at the headquarters of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, with negotiations set to continue. Analysts say expectations for a major breakthrough remain low, but both sides are seeking to maintain stability in relations between the world's two largest economies ahead of the leaders' meeting.