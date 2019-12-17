US and Canada getting Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta

Microsoft has revealed that Phantasy Star Online 2 is getting a closed beta test, and users in the US and Canada can sign up through the Xbox Insider Program to secure a place in the beta, receiving special rewards in the process.

To secure a place, you'll need to register on either Xbox or Windows 10, but the beta itself is exclusive to Xbox One. Once the beta itself goes live, you'll be notified via an Xbox Live message.

Phantasy Star Online 2 throws you in as a member of ARKS, a task force that explores various planets while protecting the universe from the Falspawn. It's a free-to-play game letting you participate in missions with up to four players, but there are also multiparty areas where up to 12 players can team up.

There are customisable skillsets, nine classes, 18 distinct weapon types, and more, all of which can be used in a variety of difficulty settings and procedurally-generated environments.

For more on the game check out the videos and screens below. Will you sign up for the beta?

