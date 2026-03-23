US and allies expand missile and drone production in Asia

HQ

The United States and its allies are moving to produce missiles, drones, and ammunition closer to potential conflict zones in the Asia-Pacific region, the Pentagon has said. The initiative is part of the Partnership for Indo-Pacific Industrial Resilience (PIPIR), established in May 2024 to reduce supply chain risks and strengthen allied defence capabilities.

Following a virtual meeting, the group welcomed Thailand and United Kingdom as new members, bringing the total to 16 nations spanning Asia and Europe. PIPIR plans to launch a solid rocket motor production program with Japan leading the effort, aiming to increase production of a key component used in guided weapons.

The partnership also intends to standardize and expand small military drone production, focusing on batteries and motors, while exploring broader collaborative drone manufacturing. In addition, the group is considering establishing a facility in Philippines to assemble and package 30mm cannon rounds, widely used in aircraft and ground vehicles.