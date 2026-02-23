US ambassador pushes Portugal to buy F-35s

HQ

The US ambassador to Portugal, John Arrigo, has urged Lisbon to replace its aging F-16 fighter jets with Lockheed Martin's F-35, calling it a "fifth-generation stealth fighter" that would bring Portugal's air force into Europe's top tier. Arrigo highlighted interoperability with NATO allies and stressed that more than 900 F-35s are already in service or on order across Europe. He also framed the upgrade as part of meeting NATO's defense spending target of 5% of GDP by 2035, up from Portugal's current 2%.

Portuguese Defence Minister Nuno Melo noted that the process to select replacement fighters had not yet begun. Arrigo emphasized that the F-35 contains roughly 25% European-made components and would strengthen Portugal's integration with EU air forces. He also said the US is promoting "de-risking" in relations with China, ensuring cybersecurity and investment oversight, without forcing Lisbon to decouple entirely.

Arrigo framed the proposal as part of a broader strategic partnership, saying the US remains Portugal's "best partner" while keeping potential adversaries at a distance. He suggested that Portugal's ties with the US could flourish further if Lisbon reconsiders its participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative, as Italy did in 2023, highlighting the intersection of defense, technology, and geopolitics in the transatlantic alliance...