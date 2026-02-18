US alleges China conducted covert nuclear test in 2020

HQ

The United States has released additional details of an alleged underground nuclear test conducted by China in June 2020. Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Yeaw told the Hudson Institute (via Reuters) that a seismic station in Kazakhstan recorded an explosion of magnitude 2.75 near the Lop Nor test site, which he said was inconsistent with either mining blasts or earthquakes and "what you would expect with a nuclear explosive test."

The Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization said the available data are insufficient to confirm the allegation. China, which has signed but not ratified the 1996 test ban treaty, denied conducting any nuclear test and maintains that it complies with international obligations.

China and nuclear test (concept) // Shutterstock

US President Donald Trump is pushing China to negotiate a new three-way arms pact with the US and Russia, following the expiration of New START on February 5. The Pentagon estimates China currently has over 600 operational warheads and is expanding its strategic nuclear capabilities, potentially surpassing 1,000 warheads by 2030.

Yeaw suggested that China may have attempted to conceal the test using "decoupling," a method that reduces seismic shockwaves from underground detonations. The claim adds to growing global concern over an accelerating nuclear arms race...