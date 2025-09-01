HQ

The latest news on the European Union . Ursula von der Leyen was forced to rely on paper maps when her flight to a central Bulgarian city lost all electronic navigation, in what officials now describe as a suspected Russian interference operation (via Financial Times).

"The whole airport area GPS went dark," stated one of the officials. After flying in circles over the airport for an hour, the pilot opted to land the aircraft manually utilizing traditional maps. Then, they added. "It was undeniable interference."

The aircraft circled the airport before landing safely, highlighting growing concerns over satellite navigation disruptions in Eastern Europe. Authorities note that such incidents have steadily increased in recent years, affecting both commercial and civilian transport.