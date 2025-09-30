Ursula von der Leyen welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan

HQ

Today, United States President Donald Trump announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed a US-sponsored peace plan designed to halt the war in Gaza. Now, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for the latest peace initiative. "Welcome President Donald Trump's commitment to end the war in Gaza. Encourage all parties to now seize this opportunity. The EU stands ready to contribute," she wrote on X. "Hostilities should end with provision of immediate humanitarian relief to the population in Gaza and with all hostages released immediately." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!