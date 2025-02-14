Munich Security Conference: Ursula von der Leyen warns of global consequences if Ukraine fails

HQ

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen has raised the alarm over the consequences of a failed Ukraine, asserting that it would not only destabilise Europe but also pose a significant risk to the United States.

In a recent statement at the Munich Security Conference, she praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his commitment to securing peace while honouring the sacrifices of his people.

She contrasted this resolve with Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive stance and warned that conceding to Putin's demands would exacerbate challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, threatening shared global interests.

Von der Leyen emphasised that authoritarian regimes around the world are closely observing whether there will be consequences for invading sovereign nations, stressing that the lack of deterrents could embolden them further.

She reiterated the European Union's strong support for Ukraine and reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to helping Ukraine in its pursuit of membership. For now, it remains to be seen how this conflict will evolve and what role the international community will play in shaping the future of the conflict.