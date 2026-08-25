Urban open-world RPG Ananta will launch globally on PC, PS5, and mobile in 2027

Gamescom Opening Night Live has been another immensely busy affair, and one publisher who played quite a large role in the major showcase was NetEase Games, who had a variety of reveals on hand for fans.

One such example revolved around the urban open-world RPG known as Ananta, which has now been confirmed for a global 2027 launch on PC, PS5, and mobile platforms too.

Designed to mimic social influence and the pursuit of attention, Ananta is a game where players must strive to become a major influencer by engaging in an urban world governed by algorithms and online culture. Ananta promises "interconnected stories, unexpected encounters, and player-driven experiences," and the central aim is to rebuild a squad of agents making up the A.C.D. team, switching between these various characters, and then using their martial arts skills and combat to deal with threats and to gain popularity along the way.

Ananta's main city is inspired by metropolises like Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Tokyo, and soon the wider world will be expanded by another inspired metropolis, as a second city known as Chongxiao has been promised for the game.

Expect more news from developer Naked Rain as we get closer to Ananta's full launch sometime in 2027.