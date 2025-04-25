Urban Legend resurrected in the form of a reboot

HQ

I Know What You Did Last Summer was just the beginning, because now Sony has announced that it will also revive Urban Legend, which is another old gem from the 90s that had a young Jared Leto in one of the leading roles along with Tara Reid, Robert Englund, and Alicia Witt, among others.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot is produced by Gary Dauberman, known for Annabelle, The Nun, and most recently the film adaptation of Until Dawn, and is expected to update the concept for modern audiences.

For those of you who don't remember or perhaps haven't seen the original film, it's about a serial killer who draws inspiration for his actions from old urban legends. A really lovely 90s classic.

Do you remember Urban Legend?