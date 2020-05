If you ever thought that it could be fun to manage a city's traffic lights and you happen to own a Nintendo Switch, we might have something for you. In Urban Flow, this is exactly what you will have to do, alone or with up to 3 friends, in almost 100 levels.

Urban Flow will feature a campaign mode, an endless mode and another one that will let you take your time and have fun at your own pace. It is set to release on June 26, exclusively on Switch.