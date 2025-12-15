Uranus and Neptune may be far rockier inside than previously thought

HQ

New research from the University of Zurich suggests that Uranus and Neptune may not neatly fit the long-standing definition of "ice giants." Instead of being dominated by ice, both planets could contain significantly more rock in their interiors than scientists have traditionally assumed.

Using a new hybrid modeling approach that combines physics-based and empirical methods, researchers created unbiased interior simulations that match existing gravitational data. The results show that Uranus and Neptune could plausibly be rock-rich or water-rich, challenging the idea that an ice-heavy composition is the only explanation for their structure.

Uranus and Neptune: Rock-rich or water-rich

The study also offers new insight into the planets' strange magnetic fields, which are highly irregular and multi-polar. The models suggest these fields are generated within deep layers of electrically charged, or "ionic," water, with Uranus's magnetic field forming deeper than Neptune's.

Scientists stress that current data cannot yet determine which interior models are correct, highlighting the need for dedicated future missions to better understand the true nature of the Solar System's most mysterious planets. For more, the study has been published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.