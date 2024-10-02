Uprising to bring a Korean dynasty action epic to Netflix this month

Every so often Netflix releases a new project that while geared for a specific region and audience manages to attract wider attention. The most notable project that fits this bill is Squid Game, and this has led to a bit of an explosion of Korean efforts on the streamer, as since then we've seen Chicken Nugget arrive too, and the next will be a film called Uprising.

This is much less silly than the Chicken Nugget series, but is no less compelling. It's a film that is set during the Joseon Dynasty period of Korea's history and follows two childhood friends that after a war find themselves on opposing sides and pitted against one another. Needless to say, if you enjoy historical epics set in Asia, this movie is one to watch out for.

Uprising will debut on Netflix on October 11 and you can see a trailer for it below.