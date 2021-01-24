Upon learning about his Spider-Man casting, Tom Holland broke his computer

You're watching Advertisements

Spider-Man may have some pretty crazy powers, but Tom Holland (the man behind the mask) really is just about as human as it gets. In a recent call with Daniel Kaluuya, as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Holland led on to what it was like when he found out he was to be the web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Holland, his experience started when he noticed an Instagram post that said to check Marvel's website to see who the next Spider-Man would be. In his own words he recounted the situation saying; "I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me. I type in 'Marvel.' I've still got the article saved on my computer. I did it, and it said, 'We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.' I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed: my dog went nuts."

Holland then continued further, explaining how he reacted after busting up his computer: "I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, 'I got it, I got it, I got the part! I got the part!'... And then my phone started ringing, and the studio started calling me and gave me the news, and it was all official."

Holland has transitioned to become a formidable part of the MCU today, with his sixth movie appearance set to come out later this year. You can check out the full call to see Holland and Kaluuya chat about a bunch of other interesting topics here.

