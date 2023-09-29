Uplifting rhythm decoration game Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café feels like Animal Crossing meets Cooking Mama

When we spotted Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café walking around IndieDevDay in Barcelona it fell familiar in a way and soon we realised why: its solodev is Anaïs Salla, who earlier shipped Minabo: A Walk Through Life as a game designer for DevilishGames. However, cuteness is pretty much the only feature both games share.

HQ

"[Nom Nom] is a rhythm and decoration game", Salla describes. "It's a little bit of a nod to the early 2000 flash games, so when you used to go to the Barbie web page and play dress up and decoration, and it doesn't have a lot of confrontation so it's not a confrontational game, it's not a hard game. It's just a game to enjoy, and enjoy food and cooking, and talking to the animals".

"The animals will teach you how to make them", she adds about the different recipes, "and you have to cook them with a rhythm minigame before decorating them, and and then you you can serve them. You're going to have a website of your own cafeteria, and you can share the pictures that you take there".

"I think there's a lot of missed opportunities there", the game designer points out about the mix of genres, "because there were a lot of 'pink games' they were called, games that market more for girls and I think that every kid enjoys them. So I think that there's a missing market right now... it's that they are not filling that market so I think that we should try to give those children and the people that enjoy creativity more than conflict".

"We have recently launched Minabo in April", she finally recalls about the studio's previous effort, which sprouted in the spring naturally. "And the game is experimental and it's about life, a little bit of a life sim walking simulator with turnips. It's a little bit weird, but it talks a lot about life and death and interpersonal relationships, and it's a little bit of a special game and people seem to enjoy it a lot. (...) So Minabo was very deep in its message, so I think that here I'm trying to be more uplifting, yeah because it as I said Minabo talks a lot about death and relationships, so here you can establish relationships with the customers and make friends with them but it's not going to be so deep".

Play the full interview to see how the cooking mini games actually work and much more about Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café, which is expected to be served on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and mobile in early 2024. Before, you'll be able to taste its demo as part of the imminent Steam Next Fest (October 9-16).