Upgrade your Wi-Fi with Netgear's Orbi Mesh system

If you've been looking for ways to improve your Wi-Fi speeds, then we may just have a solution for you. Netgear has released the latest iteration of the Orbi Mesh router systems, and these devices now bring Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E support and offer download speeds from the main router and its two satellite systems of up to 10.8 Gbps.
Needless to say, if you are looking for a lightning fast broadband setup, then this could exactly the product you've been looking for, but to see whether they are or not, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some further thoughts and opinions about the routers.