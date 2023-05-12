Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We only use them to understand how you interact with our website so we can improve it. We use third-party software, but in NO case do we store personal data.

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Upgrade your Wi-Fi with Netgear's Orbi Mesh system

The latest routers are capable of delivering speeds of over 10 Gbps.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've been looking for ways to improve your Wi-Fi speeds, then we may just have a solution for you. Netgear has released the latest iteration of the Orbi Mesh router systems, and these devices now bring Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E support and offer download speeds from the main router and its two satellite systems of up to 10.8 Gbps.

Needless to say, if you are looking for a lightning fast broadband setup, then this could exactly the product you've been looking for, but to see whether they are or not, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some further thoughts and opinions about the routers.

HQ


Loading next content