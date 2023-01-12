Upgrade your rig with the Z790 Aorus Master motherboard

HQ

If you've been looking for some new PC hardware to be able to run the latest and most demanding of games at higher frame rates and resolutions, perhaps a new motherboard specifically, then the Z790 Aorus Master might just be the bit of kit for you.

On the most recent instalment of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the device and discussed both its features and specifications, and also a few thoughts based on our early time with the system.

Be sure to catch the video below and let us know what you think about this new iteration into the motherboard space.