Upgrade your PlayStation 5 storage with WD_Black's SN850P

HQ

One of the greatest pitfalls of the current-gen consoles revolve around the fact that they only offer 1TB of storage (which is often significantly less available space when factoring in the operating software and such) of SSD storage space. This means that you have to explore additional ways to increase your storage offering if you want to have a wide selection of games available on your system at once.

In the spirit of this, we've now got our hands on Western Digital's Black SN850P, an SSD that is built specifically for PS5 consoles, and coming in three possible sizes, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.

With a read and write speed of up to 7,300 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s, this component is very fast, so to see if this is the storage solution for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of extra thoughts and opinions on the device.