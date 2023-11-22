Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Upgrade your outdoor ambience with Wiz Connected's Outdoor Light Strip

      The lighting system has been the focus of the latest episode of Quick Look.

      Since it's essentially winter, no doubt many of you are spending less and less time outside in the garden, but if you are looking to improve your outdoor setup ahead of the next summer, we might have the ideal lighting solution for you.

      Because in the latest episode of Quick Look, we have got our hands on Wiz Connected's Outdoor LED Light Strip, which is a bendable, waterproof lighting solution that allows you to improve and enhance the ambience of your outdoor spaces with colourful lighting options.

      To see whether this lighting system is ideal for you, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions on the device.

