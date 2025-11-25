Upgrade your arsenal and take on new challenges with the next update to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

HQ

I'm sure many of you are already exploring the war between the founding kings of Hyrule and Ganondorf in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, in what is arguably the prequel to the Tears of the Kingdom story. And while the title continues to raise the bar for any story in the musou genre (developed by some of the biggest experts in the field), it can still add content to the game to continue to attract fans of Zelda and mass combat to Banishment War.

Now Nintendo confirms that a new content update is coming to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment this Thursday, 27 November, adding "additional weapons, new Vicious enemies, and more". We don't have the patch notes yet, but we'll share them on Thursday, as soon as we know what's in store.