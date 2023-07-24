UPDATED: Ubisoft under fire for taking away people's games

HQ

It was recently confirmed by Ubisoft that if you don't use your account for a certain period of time, it will be closed and you'll lose all your games along with it. Whether you've spent $1 or $1000, you'll be stuck in the same boat, without any games to play.

It's safe to say this approach has been lambasted online, with gamers likening the process to a car you buy blowing up if you don't use it in 30 days. If you've not been using your Ubisoft account for a while, then you'll get an email, asking you to log in within 30 days or risk losing your account.

Failure to log in means you're done, basically. Anything you bought through your Ubisoft account will be removed alongside all your hours logged, achievements on the company's platform, etc. It seems that even if you buy a game nowadays, that doesn't necessarily mean you get to own it forever.

What do you think of this new policy?

UPDATE: Ubisoft has reached out to us to clarify a few things about the cancellation process. So, if you're looking for some more information about how to keep hold of your games, check out the statement below:

"For many years, we have implemented the account deletion process in accordance with the requirements of the GDPR (article 5.1.e on the obligation to limit the data retention period). Our policies are in line with legal requirements and industry standards. This measure also serves to protect our players against fraud. Account deletion follows a very strict process. To this end, we consider the following 4 criteria before deleting an account: - The account's gaming activity since its creation. - The account's libraries: accounts that include purchased PC games cannot be deleted. - The length of inactivity of the account, i.e. the last login to our ecosystem (including Ubisoft games on Steam and other platforms). In practice, to date, we have never deleted accounts that have been inactive for less than 4 years. - The existence of an active Ubisoft + subscription related to the account In any case, before the deletion is final, three emails are sent to the player over a period of 30 days, offering to restore their account. In addition, if the user tries to log in during that 30-day window, they will automatically receive a warning and a link to reactivate their account."

So, it's not as bad as it seems, then, but still, it's worth keeping an active eye on your Ubisoft account, and making sure that you've not missed an email to confirm you're still using it.