Updated: Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI delayed to mid-2026

It looks like Take-Two and Rockstar's earnings for the next fiscal year would have to be revised significantly downwards if the following information is confirmed. According to X user billsyliamgta (who has a solid track record of reporting on Rockstar and GTA content) reports that the console release of GTA VI has been internally delayed to mid-2026 and will no longer arrive next year. This information has reportedly come from several developers at two different studios within the company.

Liam also says that the PC version will arrive 12 to 18 months later. That means that PC users won't be able to play GTA VI until mid-2027 or later that year, maybe even early 2028.

This information is unconfirmed, but if true, it will certainly alter not only the release schedule for next year, but the very lifecycle of the current generation of consoles, which have been eagerly awaiting the release of the next instalment of one of the most lucrative titles in history.

UPDATE: Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has since responded to the claims of an update with his own take on the matter. According to an X/Twitter post you can see below, Schreier says out of 6 Rockstar employees he's spoken to, none of them have heard of a delay. However, as Grand Theft Auto VI is such a big project, it's possible that in time the release date could slip out of a 2025 window.