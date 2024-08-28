Updated: Greedfall 2 developer Spiders sees workers go on strike

HQ

Developers at the French studio Spiders are going on strike. This is the second time this year workers have called out management for not meeting their requests, and now it seems more drastic action must be taken.

In the open letter which can be found on union SJTV (thanks, Gamesindustry.biz) we see that Spiders is looking for fairer pay, improved working conditions at the studio, and better efforts to achieve equality in pay.

"Today, it is with regret that we speak out publicly, in the hope that this will finally push management to act in the best interests of employees and the company," Spiders representatives write in the open letter. "In 2020, Spiders employed only 40 salaried workers and produced one game at a time. Today the number of workers has more than doubled. Doubts surrounding the painful introduction of a second production line and the studio's first early access for Greedfall 2, both decisions forced through without consultation or even discussion, further accentuate the general sense of anxiety."

The letter also notes things aren't going well with Greedfall 2, as a lot of developers are experiencing burnout. Hopefully, Spiders workers can get what they need, as it seems things are chaotic at the studio right now.

UPDATE: Spiders has since responded to these allegations in a press release, which reads as follows:

"The Union of Video Game Workers (Syndicat des Travailleurs (ses) du Jeu Vidéo) has publicly relayed allegations concerning the working environment at Spiders. The false and even defamatory accusations made by the STJV in no way reflect the reality of the day-to-day working life of the company's employees and are an attack on the reputation of the studio, whose teams are fully mobilized to produce quality games and enthusiastically ensure the Early Access release of GreedFall 2."

According to the notice, Spiders will continue to work towards a constructive solution to any complaints workers may have. There is a planned meeting with a delegation of employees.

"Spiders' employees are the heart of the studio, and we are determined to maintain an inclusive and stimulating working environment in which every talent can flourish and of which we can all be proud," the notice reads.