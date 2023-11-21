Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Ark: Survival Ascended

Update: We're taming dinosaurs in Ark: Survival Ascended on tomorrow's GR Live

Join us as we check out Studio Wildcard's reimagined title.

Update: Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will be delaying the November 21st stream until November 22nd.

Ark: Survival Ascended

Studio Wildcard decided to reimagine Ark: Survival Evolved by bringing the game to Unreal Engine 5 and thus significantly improving its graphics and visuals. That game dropped as an Early Access project last week, and with that being the case, we're going to be taking a look at Ark: Survival Ascended on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual, now later time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Ark: Survival Ascended, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also, be sure to check out a glimpse of the game in action in the trailer below.

Ark: Survival Ascended

