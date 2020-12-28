Update Version 1.2 is available for Genshin Impact now

You're watching Advertisements

As we reported earlier this month, the v1.2 update for Genshin Impact has been released as scheduled.

The biggest highlights are of course the two new playable characters Albedo and Ganyu, along with the new area Dragonspine, these have been added into the game now. Other than those, there are also some new equipment, new mechanics, new artefact sets, new systems, new quests and a lot more content. It seems that Update version 1.2 can keep players busy for a while with all the new things to do and the new in-game environment to explore.

Check the full patch notes here.