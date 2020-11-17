English
news
Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Update v1.1.0 for Super Mario 3D All-Stars is out now

Players can now play Super Mario Sunshine using the Switch's GameCube controller.

Nintendo has released v1.1.0 update for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, players are free to download it now. The added features include camera controls for all three titles, Nintendo GameCube controller support, and some general fixes.

Check the full patch note below:

Ver. 1.1.0 (Released November 16, 2020)

General:

●Players can now invert the camera controls within all three individual titles.

●Super Mario Sunshine now supports the Nintendo GameCube controller (sold separately). Players can now play this title using the same controls as found in the original GameCube release.

- The Nintendo GameCube controller for Super Mario Sunshine is supported only in TV mode.

- You'll need the GameCube Controller Adapter (sold separately) to use this controller with your Nintendo Switch system. Information on connecting this adapter and controller can be found here.

- The Nintendo Switch Lite system does not support this controller option.

- All button displays within Super Mario Sunshine will not reflect the Nintendo GameCube controller.

- Other general fixes have been applied to improve overall gameplay across all three titles.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

