English
news
No Man's Sky

Update 3.3 brings a new game mode to No Man's Sky

The Expeditions mode enables players to start off on the same planet together.

Developer Hello Games just released the major update 3.3 for their awesome action adventure No Man's Sky, bringing in a lot of new stuff. Among all, the most notable one should be the new mode, Expeditions, which allows every player to "start together on the same planet and setting off on a community expedition."

As the developer describes, "Through the Expedition planner Travelers can embark on a series of milestones, each bringing new challenges... some are simple, others only the most dedicated will reach. Completed milestones unlock gorgeous mission patches to display, and a host of new content that can be accessed across all saves."

Compared to the existing Normal, Creative, Survival, and Permadeath modes, the new mode aims to offer a more community-focused content. More details in regard to the new mode can be found here.

Other than the new mode, update 3.3 also introduces New HUD and 4K UI, new challenges with updated mission mechanics, cross-save rewards, new weekend events, explorer starship enhancements and a lot more, just to name a few. You can also check the full patch note from the link above.

