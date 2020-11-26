Update 3.12 is live now for No Man's Sky

The update squashes many bugs on next-gen consoles.
You're watching
Advertisements
An enhanced version of No Man's Sky arrived on day one for PS5 and Xbox Series owners and came with faster loading times and 4K visuals. The next-gen versions have only been out for a couple of weeks now, but already Hello Games has rolled out a new patch fixing some of their early teething problems.
Update 3.12 is out now and you can see the full patch notes below:
Fixed an issue that caused HDR to be overly bright on PS5.
Fixed an issue that could cause texture artefacts in the terrain.
Fixed a number of issues that could cause base screenshots from being captured correctly on next-gen platforms.
Fixed an issue that prevented water droplets from being visible on Xbox Series X/S.
Fixed an issue that caused hitching on Xbox Series X/S.
Fixed an issue that caused props held by NPCs to appear glitchy on Xbox Series X/S.
Fixed a rare issue that prevented some PSN friends from being shown in the list of available games to join.