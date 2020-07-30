Update 1.4.0 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now

You're watching Advertisements

Not long ago we reported on the next update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is bringing us the weekly fireworks show, limited-time seasonal items, a few online connectivity features, and more.

The update is available now. You can boot up your Switch, then download and install this update while the console is connected to the Internet.

Except for the content mentioned above, the backup saves feature might be the biggest highlight for many players. After this update, players will be able to back up the data with this cloud-based service, which seems quite practical in our humble opinion.

You can check the patch note of Update 1.4.0 here.