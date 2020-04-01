Update 1.12 has delivered photo mode to Death Stranding

Kojima Productions just announced that the 1.12 update has finally been released for its debut title, Death Stranding. The game was released last November on PS4 and we really liked it, as you'll see in our review.

Update 1.12 not only brings performance enhancements, it also includes a long-awaited feature, the much-discussed photo mode. Now you can adjust camera angles, colouring, expressions and poses as you like. You can even use frames if you want to. However, it's worth noting that the Photo Mode cannot be used in some certain parts of the game.

Death Stranding will also be released on PC this summer on June 2, and it will land complete with the photo mode already included.