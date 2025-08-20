Upcoming narrative adventure In Our Nature lets us explore both time and purpose

HQ

At this year's Devcom developer Sebastiaan Bulwalda spoke to us about In Our Nature, a narrative-driven photography game that lets players explore time, memory, and personal choices through a unique camera mechanic.

"In Our Nature is a narrative photography game, where you have a camera whose viewfinder shows you the future," Bulwalda explained. "Then if you take a picture you actually travel to that moment, and the pictures that this camera takes—if you burn them—you return to the moment the picture was taken originally."

The game follows Emma, a young woman in late 1960s Bavaria, grappling with her future. "She feels trapped...is she going to pursue a photography career or romance?" he said. "When her father reveals on his deathbed that the family has this camera that allows time travel, she goes, 'Oh, now I can experience all the lives and see what I would like to do with the rest of my life.' It's about finding your purpose."

Photography plays a central role, with both standard and "future" film types that influence gameplay. "All the things you can take pictures of are collectibles...you want to see all the birds, waterfalls, rock structures, but also something mysterious is happening in this forest—bombs are going off and players will investigate why," he said.

Looking ahead, the team hopes to release In Our Nature in early 2027, initially for PC and Steam Deck, with plans to expand to other major consoles.

You can see the full interview below.