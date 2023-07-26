Upcoming movie Strays gets Streets of Rage-inspired browser game

It's becoming increasingly common to see upcoming movies also look to get daft browser games. In the past, we saw this with Cocaine Bear, and then Fast X, and now the upcoming Strays is getting the same treatment.

The game, simply known as Strays of Rage, is a take on Streets of Rage, and sees players leading Reggie the dog as he chases former owner Doug, all while leaping over obstacles and grabbing food to stay alive. To add to this, Reggie can hump stuff, eat mushrooms to double jump, bite the postman and Doug as well, if you manage to catch him.

It's not the easiest game to play, but if you do want to test your skills and attempt to set a mega best score, you can play the title in your browser right here.

As for when Strays debuts in cinemas, the movie opens on August 18, 2023.