Upcoming Manchester City and Arsenal matches in the Premier League and other competitions

HQ

The final stages of the Premier League have become truly exciting as Arsenal and Manchester City are fighting toe-to-toe for the title. Arsenal still has the lead, but a drop in form has allowed Manchester City to get much closer, and now City depends on themselves to win the league, with a crucial direct match on Sunday, April 19.

If Manchester City beats Arsenal on Sunday at home, and then both teams win their remaining games, they would have the same points at the end of the season, so the title would be awarded to goal difference.



Arsenal: 70 points after 32 games, 38 goal difference

Manchester City: 64 points after 31 games, 35 GD

Manchester United: 55 points after 31 games, 13 GD

Aston Villa: 55 points after 32 games, 5 GD

Liverpool: 52 points after 32 games, 10 GD

Chelsea: 48 points after 32 games, 12 GD



Arsenal leads six points clear of Manchester City, but Manchester City has a game in hand against Crystal Palace which still has no date, and it may take place at the end of May, depending if Manchester City plays the FA Cup final on May 16 and how far Crystal Palace goes in the Conference League.

Upcoming Arsenal Premier League games

Arsenal has six Premier League games to play, 18 points up for grabs. They also have Champions League duel with Sporting on April 15. If they win, they would play semi-finals on April 28/29 and May 5/6, and if they win, the final on May 30.



Manchester City (Away) - April 19



Newcastle (Home) - April 25



Fulham (Home) - May 2



West Ham (Away) - May 10



Burnley (Home) - May 17



Crystal Palace (Away) - May 24



Upcoming Manchester City Premier League games

Manchester City has seven Premier League games to play, 21 points up for grabs. They also have the FA Cup semifinal match against Southampton on April 25. If they win, they would play the final on May 16.



Arsenal (Home) - April 19



Burnley (Away) - April 22



Everton (Away) - May 4



Brentford (Home) - May 9



Bournemouth (Away) - May 17, could be moved due to FA Cup



Crystal Palace (Home) - TBD, tentatively May 22



Aston Villa (Home) - May 24

