Upcoming Harry Potter series to go further in-depth with the books

HQ

One of the key promises of the upcoming TV series based on the Harry Potter books is that this format will allow us to experience much more of Harry Potter's school years than was included in the films. The plan is to dedicate a TV season to each book, allowing for a deeper interpretation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros.' Channing Dungey says that is the central reason they are doing this project:

"We've got our fantastic writing staff in place and they are doing what they need to do. And casting calls have opened up in the UK and Ireland, so the process is moving along. It's going quite well. It's an unbelievable dream, honestly, and as somebody who is a huge fan of books, the opportunity to get to explore them in maybe a little bit more in depth than you can in just a two hour film, that's the whole reason we're on this journey."

It's probably also one of the main reasons why fans want to see it at all, because the films themselves are hailed as some of the finest fantasy interpretations of modern times.

Will you be watching the series?