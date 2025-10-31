Upcoming Champions League final city hosts: Munich in 2028, London or Barcelona in 2029... New York in 2030?

HQ

UEFA announced on Friday the first candidats to host upcoming men's Champions League finals. And it seems like 2028 will go to Munich (also host of the 2025 final won by PSG and the 2012 final, won by Chelsea against Bayern), as it has been the only applicant to submit their bid in time before the closing date on October 22.

The Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, with capacity for 70,000 people, will be the chosen city for the final. Although it won't be officially confirmed until September 2026, there were no other candidats.

UEFA also announced that two bidders have been applied for the 2029 final: Wembley Stadium in London and Camp Nou in Barcelona. Wembley, official stadium for England national team, hosted the 2024, 2013 and 2011 finals. Camp Nou, currently under extensive renovations not expected to end before 2027, hosted the 1989 and 1999 finals.

Both are currently the largest stadium in Europe by capacity: Wembley has 90,000 seats and Camp Nou will have 105,000 seats once finalised.

Remember that this season's final will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, and the 2027 will take place in the Atlético de Madrid stadium. UEFA also delayed a decision the speculation that New York would host a Champions League final: it will not happen until at least 2030.