Assassin's Creed Codename Red

Upcoming Assassin's Creed board game teases gameplay for Codename Red

It will feature a test story set in feudal Japan that offers an "example of gameplay".

While Ubisoft has been very tight-lipped about the upcoming Assassin's Creed Codename Red, the next major adventure in the series that will be coming out in 2024 after 2023's Assassin's Creed Mirage, a new board game based on the iconic series has now teased a little about what we might be in store for in that upcoming title.

As noticed by Access the Animus on X recently (thanks, GamesRadar), this tabletop RPG is said to feature a test story that is set in feudal Japan (the same time period as Codename Red), as well as offering an "example of gameplay".

Due to the fact that this board game will not release for a while, in fact it will only start its Kickstarter campaign on September 5, we will have to wait to see if there is much truth to the connection it shares with Codename Red. What we do know however is that Ubisoft is partly funding the tabletop RPG, so there are at least degrees of official connections involved.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red

