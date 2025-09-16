Upcoming Amazon event suggests reveal of new Echo and Kindle gadgets

HQ

Typically speaking, there isn't much of a necessity to frequently upgrade gadgets like a Kindle or an Echo home hub, but if you have had a device for a while and are looking for an evolution, it might be an idea to wait for a few weeks.

We say this because Engadget reports that an Amazon press event is scheduled for later this month, on September 30 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST to be exact.

It's thought that this event will be the place where we meet the latest line of Echo and Kindle gadgets, with the reason for this expectation being that Amazon's devices & services team leader, Panos Panay, will be on-site.

Amazon has yet to official confirm what to expect from this event, but it also comes at a time shortly ahead of the next Prime Day proceedings, which will happen on October 7-8 and around six weeks before Black Friday/Cyber Monday too, meaning you might be able to get a new gadget (or a last-generation one) for a fraction of the price rather soon.

