Up your vlogging effort with JBL's Quantum Stream Wireless Lightning

HQ

We've got our hands on a whole slate and array of different audio products over the years on our Quick Look video series, and to add to this effort, we've now dedicated a video to the JBL Quantum Stream Wireless Lightning.

This is a handy bit of kit that is made for Apple devices and includes a microphone and receiver, and a charging case for both, all so you can up your audio game while creating content with less limits and rigidity thanks to the 100 metres of range that the device can provide.

To learn more about this audio solution, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.