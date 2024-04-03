Up your streaming game with Logitech's MX Brio webcam

HQ

It's not always an easy task to improve the visual offering of your stream or content creation setup, but fortunately Logitech has cooked up a solution that aims to be less of a hassle. The MX Brio webcam is a 4K/30fps system that can capture video in UHD quality all while simply mounting to your monitor via a useful and simple clip that enables it to rest on the top of your monitor.

To learn more about this video system, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the MX Brio and how it works in practice.